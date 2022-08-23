Winona ISD is delaying classes this morning due to a power outage that has since been restored.

According to Superintendent Damenion Miller, the district is planning for a 10 a.m. start due to a citywide outage.

The outage was resolved by 8:30 a.m., according to Miller.

A tornado hit Winona on Monday morning, touching down at the Winona High School football field. The school had minor damage and four nearby homes also.

Less than 30 Smith County Oncor customers remain without power this morning, and it is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m.