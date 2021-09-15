After starting from the ground up, the newest National Public Radio station is broadcasting out of UT Tyler with a satellite stationed on top of the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center and a radio tower set up in Bullard.
UT Tyler Radio KVUT 99.7 FM, an educational, non-commercial station, celebrated its official launch on Tuesday afternoon after hitting airwaves quietly in May.
The station airs NPR programming along with local stories. There's also eclectic jazz played from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The three-member team includes experienced journalists and broadcasters General Manager Lorri Allen, News Director Mike Landess and Director of Operations Jeff Johnson.
Allen said the 99.7 signal became available when a former East Texas resident wanted to make a radio signal affordable for a university to buy.
The idea was brought to Dr. Dennis Robertson, who was the UT Tyler Department of Communication chair and current KVUT executive director. Robertson then shared the plan with Dr. Neil Gray, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Allen said both thought a radio station would be an amazing opportunity for UT Tyler.
After making the case and raising funds for the station, UT Tyler Radio has come to fruition and serves the Tyler area, including areas north of Lindale, toward Frankston and Henderson, close to Kilgore and near the first exit to Canton on Interstate 20.
Johnson has been a part of putting several radio stations on the air, but he said being a part of KVUT was a chance to build an NPR station for East Texas.
"We do many of the things that other NPR stations do. We carry many of the national programs that they do," Johnson said. "We're not just copying and pasting another NPR station. We're building what we do locally."
He said there are plans to get students and faculty involved in the programming on the station.
"That's what will make it a uniquely East Texas station because it will have the flavor, personality and priorities of East Texas," he said.
Prior to KVUT, the closest NPR affiliates were Red River Radio in Shreveport or and KERA in Dallas.
"Because there wasn't a clear signal, there was a chance to get an NPR affiliate, National Public Radio. It had been years (since there was an area affiliate)," Allen said. "Our tagline is community service because we really want to be a service to the community."
Landess, who began his career in Tyler radio as a high school senior, said the local news will come from several resources, such as local press announcements and NPR. At UT Tyler Radio, he wants to make sure stories shared are memorable.
"They are news-centric. We are doing the who, what, when, where and how," Landess said. "We're trying to find ways to in some cases repurpose and in other cases we're going off on our own and doing on our original reporting."
Each member of the team has the experience and works well together to bounce off ideas one another, Landess said.
"It is always a collaborative experience that is extremely worthwhile. I've taken retirement twice. I just couldn't stand it," he said. "I wanted to be a part of it, and I missed the collaboration. I missed the energy and synergy that comes from sharing ideas."
He added the soft launch has allowed them to see what works and what doesn't for the radio station.
Allen said making a station from the ground up is exciting as she, Landess and Johnson determine the policies and news philosophy.
"We haven't had any complaints yet," Allen said. "We've overwhelming heard comments like we're so glad that we're going to have public radio in East Texas. It's been exciting (and) it's been rewarding."
There have been some student workers through the Department of Communication, but the radio station isn't offering internships this year because of COVID-19, Allen said.
To grow and continue programming, UT Tyler Radio needs financial support from donors, she said. People can make donations at uttr.org/give/ or click or the green “donate” button on the website homepage.
"The university's been very generous but does want us to be self-sufficient as soon as possible and to grow, to add stuff, to have some additional programming," Allen said. "To have the local programming that we dream of, we've got to raise some funds."
To listen to UT Tyler Radio, tune in to FM 99.7, stream online at uttr.org or download the free NPR app and choose “KVUT” as the local station.