UT Tyler University Academy fifth graders headed to the UT Tyler campus on Tuesday for a special educational camp to learn about the history, art, music and literature of Smith County residents in the 1930s.
Professional Librarian Vandy Dubre along with other UT Tyler staff put together the fun, informational day.
The camp, which ran as a pilot program, has been approximately 15 years in the making and will eventually expand to include several more schools.
Students were broken into four different groups with lessons lead by UT Tyler Assistant Professor of Music Dr. Sarah Roberts, Associate Professor of History Dr. Matt Stith, Associate Professor of English Dr. Ann Beebe, and Studio Art Professor Alexis Serio. Current UT Tyler students also assisted with the various lessons and activities.
In the art portion of the camp lead by Serio, students learned about art in the area around the 1930s era and local artists of that time. They then got to create some art of their own. Serio said she felt the program was extremely important, especially for students at the fifth grade level.
“Most children don’t know the difference between a mural, a piece that’s done in a permanent place and a painting that can be sold and taken from place to place, much less about all the beautiful murals right here in Smith County," she said. “The 1930s was a pivotal time for artists. America was going through the Great Depression and art became a way for creatives to find work and make money.”
She also emphasized the importance of art in general for students.
“Many middle schools do not offer art or students must choose between art and music as an elective, so art if not an option for many students. Art class is a great opportunity for students to consider their community and be reflective and observant,” Serio said. “And, they are at an age where they begin to realize, ‘I can do this’.
Students learned about jazz during the music portion and poets such as Langston Hughes for the poetry portion. Beebe even played the students recordings of Hughes reading his own poetry aloud. During the history lesson, students got to play jacks and marbles with original marbles from the 1930s. During future camps, weather permitting, students will also get to learn how to fish with a cane pole.
Dubre said she was pleased with how the pilot camp turned out and is excited to offer the camp to even more students in the future.
“The program is a wonderful way to get students on the campus and become familiar with a higher education learning facility all while getting to play instruments and games, create their own art and listen to poetry,” said Dubre. “It also gives them an opportunity to learn about local artists and influencers and begin to make connections with the Tyler area.”
Students also enjoyed a lunch break where cartoons from the 1930s were shown.