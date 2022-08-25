University of Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Tyler Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Julie Philley and UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, from left, listen during a donation announcement in November 2021. The University of Texas Board of Regents today approved an allocation of $100 million in Permanent University Fund bond proceeds over the next 10 years that will help fund capital expenses associated with the startup of the Tyler School of Medicine at the University of Texas at Tyler.