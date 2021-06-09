Tyler ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts Sandra Newton received a Distinguished Administrator Award from the Texas Music Education Association.
TMEA recognizes upper-level school administrators across the state who have been instrumental in preserving quality music education programs on their campuses and in their districts.
“I am so honored and humbled to receive this award,” Newton said. “I understand my role as director of visual and performing arts as a way to serve and support the students, teachers, and programs of Tyler ISD. I am grateful to know that the music teachers I serve feel supported and nominated me for this special recognition.”
Jessica White, music teacher at Austin Elementary School, said the level of support Newton gives to all Tyler ISD music teachers is why she nominated Newton for the award.
“When I saw the Distinguished Administrator Award application on the TMEA website, I immediately thought of Mrs. Newton,” she said. “She is always going above and beyond for all of her visual and performing arts staff. She is always in our classrooms supporting us and is willing to do whatever is needed for Tyler ISD students and teachers.”
White and Rice Elementary School music teacher Kristen Pool recently presented Newton with the award certificate inside the Davidson Conference Center at Tyler ISD’s Plyler Instructional Complex.