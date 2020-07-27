More Tyler ISD elementary and middle school students will be able to improve their college, career and life readiness through the expansion of one of the district's leadership programs.
With the expansion of the Leader in Me program for the 2020-21 school year, all Tyler ISD kindergarten through sixth grade students, as well as seventh and eighth grade students at Hogg and Three Lakes middle schools will now get to be a part of the leadership and character development program. Leader in Me has already been available at Andy Woods, Bell, and Dr. Bryan C. Jack elementary schools.
The Leader in Me program helps students prepare with college, career, and life readiness. It also teaches students leadership skills, supports educators to make a student empowerment environment and helps students with academic and life access, according to the district.
“Tyler ISD has observed the benefits of the Leader in Me program at Andy Woods, Bell, and Dr. Bryan C. Jack elementary schools,” Executive Director of Student Support Dr. Jennifer Jones said. “We look forward to expanding this program to benefit Tyler ISD students districtwide.Leader in Me integrates the best practices from The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People and strategies to develop focus, taking action, being accountable, and goal achievement."
Jack Elementary School has become known as a Lighthouse School as it has incorporated all aspects of the Leader in Me principals into the campus. The program also educates students on college and career readiness components, social and emotional learning, anti-bullying curriculum and developing positive relationships.