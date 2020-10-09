With about 60% of virtual learners failing at least one class, Tyler ISD is asking all students to return to on-campus learning by Nov. 2.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford the school district is moving forward in a direction that administration feels is best for all students. Discussions showed most remote students were not successful and the burden on teachers is unsustainable, he added.
All students are being asked to return to school in-person as soon as possible or at the latest by Nov. 2, which is the start of the third grading period. This time period is meant to allow parents to determine the best educational options for their student.
"Bottom-line: the Tyler community is challenged with a developing educational, social-emotional, nutritional, and economic crisis. It is time for all Tyler ISD students to come back for in-person, on-campus instruction," Crawford said.
Students who have a medical document, test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine because of the virus can use remote learning during that required time period, Crawford said.
Crawford added that COVID-19 safety precautions are working with the positivity rate varying between .06% to .3%. All students and staff are required to follow health and safety guidelines. All immunizations or exemptions must be current and on file with the school nurse before coming to school.
Students who do not return to school will be considered truant and eventually unenrolled from the district, Crawford said.
"It is the district’s belief that face-to-face instruction is and remains the best method for a child’s learning and social emotional growth," he said.
For those who would like alternative educational pathways, Crawford offered the following options: transfer to another school district, enroll in an online K-12 school or withdraw to home school.
Other area schools that have announced an end to remote learning are Whitehouse ISD, Mineola ISD and Hawkins ISD.