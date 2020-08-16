A Troup High School student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the positive test, Troup ISD said Friday evening officials are working to notify parents of students who may have had contact with the athlete. Affected areas are also being sanitized deeply at the high school.
The student who tested positive is on the junior varsity volleyball team. All JV volleyball activities have been canceled until further notice, the district said.
Troup ISD employees and students are being asked to continue following safety guidelines and social distance.
Out of caution, the district is encouraging people to monitor their health and contact their primary care physician if they experience symptoms.
Troup ISD said parents will be notified whenever a student tests positive for the virus.