The Rose City Young Marines nonprofit has a series of upcoming information meetings for anyone interested in learning more about the youth program.
The recently launched Tyler unit is a leadership and educational program for boys and girls ages 8 through 18, or until high school graduation. The unit focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, teamwork and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
Information meetings will be held at 3450 Corporate Dr., Tyler, on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.
Members take part in local civic activities such as providing color guards for athletic events, engaging with local veterans, marching in local parades and promoting good citizenship.
The Tyler unit is led by volunteer and Unit Commander Brian Leach.
The Rose City Young Marines meet every other week on Saturday afternoons at the Smith County Peace Officers building.
Enrollment for the next recruit class begins in October. For more information, contact rosecity@youngmarines.org or call Amber Leach at 903-253-6624.
The Young Marines is a national nonprofit that promotes mental, moral and physical development. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork, and self-discipline so that members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.