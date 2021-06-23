Lindale High School UIL Academics team has continued its legacy of winning state championships in UIL Academics, but the 2021 win is slightly different as the students won in the 4A conference for the first time.
The Lindale High students even beat out rivals and 4A powerhouse, Argyle, a team that’s been a consecutive state champion in UIL Academics for the past 12 years. Lindale has won two other UIL Academics state championships in the 5A conference in the past four years.
Lindale High School UIL Coordinator Rory McKenzie, who was a part of the school’s first UIL championship in 2004, said more students qualified for the state contests and placed at the state competition this year.
A total of 25 students qualified for state in various events, McKenzie said, adding the students have been practicing their academic skills year-round.
“It feels really collaborative and special. It’s a lot of kids doing their part. It’s a great feeling,” he said.
The UIL Academics state meet consists of 22 events including math, science, one-act play, spelling, current events, computer applications, accounting, several journalism events and some speaking events. Preparation starts in the summer, where teachers attend workshops and students attend summer institutes. Students compete at invitational tournaments throughout the fall and winter, before most competition begins in the spring.
He added that there was a general wave of excitement about participating in the 4A conference. The science team went to state for the first time and literary criticism went for the first time in a while.
He said Lindale has somewhat of a rivalry with Argyle and it’s super exciting to finally get the one up on them.
For the UIL team, it means a lot to have "incredible support" from the school administration, McKenzie said.
“I feel like they just shout it from the rooftops. That makes it more special to have other people in the school checking on us,” McKenzie said. “It’s nice to be valued at what’s in your mind. It’s usually the kids that don’t get the fanfare, but they’re able to get some through UIL.”
Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt said he couldn’t be more proud of the UIL Academics students.
“To capture another state championship in UIL Academics is remarkable. This is our third in the last four years of this competition,” Surratt said. “Lindale ISD is known for its great academic achievement and this sixth total state championship in UIL Academics certainly strengthens this reputation.”
Josh Smith and Zach Jones earned first in cross examination debate. Jones also won top speaker in cross examination debate, and Josh Smith earned sixth place speaker.
Jones also earned third place in computer applications.
Lauren Knox, Braulio Navarro, Morgan Craft, Allena Roberts, Brandon Brock, Ashlynn Brice and Madison Whiting won first place for film documentary.
Miles Hill, Jeffrey Ptak, Madison Beaird, Ashlynn Brice, Madison Whiting, Ben Watters, Elsabeth Schwind earned second place in the film narrative competition.
Vivi Lehman won second place in copy editing, first place in editorial writing and second in feature writing. In news writing, Kylie Hester earned second place and John Park earned third.
Braden Heizer and Ferris Turney tied for fourth place in science. Koby Kleam earned fifth place in social studies.
Emily Weberski won third place in literary criticism. Alli Somes got third place in theatrical design hair and makeup and Cameron Hilliard got second in theatrical design marketing.
Jones earned first place in the Barbara Jordan essay, Gavin James came in third place and Josh Smith came in fifth.
Ainsley Smith, Brock Hines and Kelsey Schwartz came in second, third and sixth place respectively in the Latino history essay contest. Alex Gaba was a finalist for the Latino history essay.
George Bond was a finalist in the congressional debate. Halle Lambert came in fourth for prose interpretation. Jones earned second place in informative speaking.
Lehman, Hester and Park earned first place journalism team. Heizer, Turney, Andre Samaraweera and Troy Dane were named second place science team.
The film students, Hilliard and Somes earned second place theatre team. Jones, James, Aden Ramsey and Jakob Davenport were named the third place current events team.
Jones, Josh Smith and Lambert were the third place speech team.
The following students qualified for state but did not place: Blake Reeves (computer science), Jesika Miller (headline writing), Aryan Patel (informative speaking), Phoenix Pittman (Lincoln Douglas Debate), Gunner Brown (Lincoln Douglas Debate) and Sydney Toon (state alternate for literary criticism).
McKenzie said this year several of the UIL invitationals became virtual. The state meet is typically held in Austin, but due to COVID-19 kids either competed virtually or came to Tyler.
The adrenaline rush the kids felt waiting for the results was somewhat muted as results took much longer.
“It was just a little different. We adapted though I think. After having the season canceled last year, we’re grateful,” he said. “We just tried to make the best of it and I think we did.”
Lindale also won the UIL Academics district championship at every level possible (sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade and high school). The high school team captured the regional UIL championship as well the state championship.
“I am so equally proud that our students won the district championships at every level in UIL Academics; sixth grade, seventh grade, eighth grade and high school levels,” Surratt said. “What a year for Lindale ISD!”