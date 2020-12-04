Decked out in holiday-themed costumes and sweaters, both practiced and amateur tennis players came together Friday evening for Lindale High School’s annual Santa Smackdown ProAm tennis tournament.
Community members supported Lindale High tennis with a tournament, costume contest, photo booth, food trucks and a silent auction.
Lindale High School head tennis coach Randy Namanny said the booster club-led event serves as both a fundraiser and fun activity for the program.
For the tournament, the tennis players found a person from the community to compete with to have fun while fundraising. Attendees also celebrated the season by dressing in holiday-themed attire.
“Everybody has a blast. It’s just a lot of fun,” Namanny said. “It’s a lot of fun to teach their partner how to play. Just more relaxing and enjoying the sport.”
Namanny said the tournament is a way to “try to get more community involvement and also bring in a little revenue at the same time.”
Freshman tennis player Trey Herring enjoyed playing tennis while bringing funds into the tennis program.
“It’s fun to celebrate this holiday,” Herring said. “It’s nice to get more funding to get more equipment and more things to practice with.”
Dressed in a Christmas sweater, Jennifer Cruz, a junior tennis player, said it was great to see a lot of people come out to the courts and have fun.
During the event, the Lindale vs. Kilgore football game was live streamed for the attendees to support the Eagles at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches Friday night.