The high school that has held the name John Tyler High School for over 60 years is getting their original name back.
From 1880-1958 the school was named Tyler High School. According to Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, name changed to John Tyler High School in 1958.
John Tyler will now be called Tyler High by a 6-1 vote by the Tyler ISD board in a meeting late Thursday morning.
The other names submitted by the focus group were Tyler Heritage High School and Tyler United High School.
The board settled on Tyler High School after debating the pros and cons of each name.
Athletes and school ambassadors will still participate under the name Lions.