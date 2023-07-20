KILGORE — Region 7 Education Service Center announced Joanna Esparza from Chapel Hill ISD and Schrundagale Griffith from Longview ISD were named Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for Region 7. Both educators will represent Region 7 as semifinalists in the 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Esparza and Griffith were nominated by their local school districts for their exceptional commitment to student success, their passion to initiate activities that improve instruction, and their willingness to make meaningful contributions to education, the ESC said in a press release.

Elementary Teacher of the Year Esparza is a second-grade dual language teacher at Wise Elementary in Chapel Hill.

Esparza started her teaching journey 18 years ago as an ESL paraprofessional while earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Texas at Tyler. After graduation, she transitioned into a full-time dual language teacher as she continued her studies to obtain her Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership, also from the University of Texas at Tyler.

As a child of Mexican immigrants, Esparza answered her calling in leading students in the dual language program.

“Dual language is my passion, and I seek to always find ways to teach my students that being bilingual is a gift," she said. "Dual language learners are the future, and I am beyond blessed to help them make a difference.”

Chapel Hill ISD said the district is proud of and inspired by Esparza's work.

“Mrs. Esparza’s commitment to excellence is an inspiration to us all,” said Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean. “Her unwavering dedication to shaping young minds, inspiring a love for learning, and fostering a positive environment in our schools has truly set her apart. On behalf of Chapel Hill ISD, we thank her for making a profound impact on our student's lives and the future of education."

Secondary Teacher of the Year Griffith is a sixth grade math teacher at Foster Middle School in Longview.

Griffith earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at LeTourneau University and worked briefly in the corporate world before recognizing her true passion and calling for education. She then obtained her Teaching Certification and completed her Master of Education in Educational Leadership at Texas A&M University - Texarkana. Griffith spent 12 years at Hallsville Junior High School as a math teacher and interventionalist before moving to Foster Middle School in Longview in the fall of 2021.

In addition to this award, Griffith has also received the “You Rock!” Award given by the Junior Honor Society, the “Peltier Outstanding Teacher” Award, and Ellen’s “Kleenex: Nominate Your Incredible Teacher” Award in 2021.

“Mrs. Griffith embodies the true spirit of an exceptional educator, and we are immensely proud to have her as part of our Longview ISD family,” said Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox. “Her commitment to academic excellence and the success of our students sets an exemplary standard for the entire district."

At Region 7’s Teacher of the Year Luncheon held Wednesday in Kilgore, both winners were presented with grand prizes, courtesy of Orr Cadillac. The dealership donated $2,500, which was split between the elementary and secondary winners.

Several other Smith County area teachers were honored, including some from Tyler ISD, Lindale ISD, Bullard ISD and Whitehouse ISD.

In October, Esparza and Griffith will compete against the other 38 Regional Teachers of the Year, which are reviewed by a panel of judges at TASA Headquarters in Austin.

Six finalists will be chosen, and they will be invited to Austin for personal interviews. Winners will be chosen and announced at the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock.

The Texas Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will become spokespeople for all teachers in the state of Texas. They will also serve as traveling ambassadors for public education with a demanding schedule of speeches, workshops, and presentations while continuing to teach in the classroom.

TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy, and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students. For more information about the program, please visit tasanet.org/awards.

Region 7 ESC is committed to district, charter, and student success by providing quality programs and services that meet or exceed customer expectations. One of 20 regional education service centers statewide, Region 7 ESC participates in the planning, development, coordination, implementation, and evaluation of innovative educational programs for 95 school districts and 10 charter schools in the counties of Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Panola, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood.

For more information, visit www.esc7.net.