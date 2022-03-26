A sold-out crowd of about 300 community members attended the Camp Tyler Foundation’s fundraiser Friday night at Tyler Junior College.

The fundraiser is part of Camp Tyler Outdoor School’s celebration of 77 years serving East Texas children.

Bud Worthen, president of Camp Tyler Foundation, said the outdoor school has been a longtime staple of the Tyler community.

"Everybody has a memory of Camp Tyler," Worthen said, noting the importance of carrying on its legacy and teaching children about the outdoors.

"I have 13 grandchildren, so for me it's important to get our children outside and teach them about the outdoors and know what it's all about. I want them to be able to experience what I did as a fifth-grader and in high school," he said.

Dozens in the crowd raised their hands when asked who had attended Camp Tyler in the past.

The fundraiser was part of efforts to raise $1.25 million to renovate or rebuild the property’s cabins. Final fundraising totals will be available next week.

Necessary camp renovations include energy-efficient cabins, proper bathroom facilities meeting privacy standards, private rooms, stall showers and toilet installments as well as handwashing areas in each cabin, including a handicap area.

Phase 1 of the camp’s renovations will be to build or renovate new cabins while Phase 2 will include renovations to the adventure challenge course which includes the rope course, zip line and climbing wall.

The event featured music by the Magills, food by Savoie's, special musical performances by students, dinner, live and silent auctions, dance performances from the Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance and more.

Boy Scout Troop 356 from Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church presented the flags.

A video was also presented to highlight the importance of the local outdoor school and staple to the East Texas community. The video was created by Copper Roof Media, which is run by high school students at All Saints Episcopal School.

Live and silent auction items varied from an all-inclusive hunting trip to South Africa, custom Camp Tyler cedar bench, George Strait tickets, parent-child duck and deer hunts, pistol safe with a gun included, whiskey distillery tour trip, autographed Hank Williams Jr. guitar, autographed Pete Rose jersey, jewelry, art and much more.

Contact 903-565-4475 or visit camptyler.org for more information about the school or to donate toward fundraising efforts.