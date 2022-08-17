Bullard Panthers football players were at district campuses Wednesday to greet students as they returned for their first day back to school.

Players opened car doors in the vehicle drop-off line, high-fived students as they got off the bus and gave special escorts to students who were having a hard time on their first day.

Bullard Primary School principle Kenley Dover, in his third year at the school, said he is excited about the new year.

“ It is great to see our returning students along with meeting students that will be new to our campus,” Dover said. “It is always a joy to see all of the students coming in on the first day.

Dover said he has two main goals for the year.

“I have two goals this year: Support learning for all students at the primary, and provide a positive experience for our young learners,” he said. “We currently have a very positive atmosphere, and I believe this will continue for throughout the school year.”

Second grade teacher Lindy Lind said she's been teaching for 26 years but this is her first at Bullard ISD.

“I’m excited. Most of them (the students) came for meet-the-teacher, so we are ready to get going,” she said.

Lind said this will be her first year teaching in just one class, which she is looking forward to.

“So, this year classes are self-contained, meaning the kids will stay in my class all day for all subjects,” she said. “I’ve mainly only taught reading in the past, so being able to teach all subjects is something I’m really looking forward to."

Dover said his staff is ready to make an impact on students and their learning.

“This will be a great year for us all. Our staff at the Primary, along with the staff around the district, know how important our role is in helping establish a foundation for learning," Dover said. “Not only are we in the kid business, we are in the business of positively changing our future one student at a time.”

Bullard ISD board members were also on campuses to greet students.