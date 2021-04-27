Bullard ISD board of trustees voted Monday night to make masks and face coverings optional for both students and staff.
Superintendent Jack Lee said in a letter to Bullard ISD families he made a recommendation to change the masking requirement, and the board voted unanimously in favor of the proposal.
Effectively immediately, students and staff can choose if they want to use a face mask or covering on school property.
When schools were given the option to remove mask requirements in March, Bullard ISD chose to continue its COVID-19 mask protocols at that time.
"Throughout the past several weeks, Bullard ISD has seen a steep decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases, as has our community and county," Lee said in the letter. "Additionally, staff members have been given multiple opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine."
Lee also noted that vaccines have been available to those 16 and older since March 29.
Bullard ISD also notifies parents or guardians when confirmed COVID-19 case on a campus, and maintains a tracker for COVID-19 cases on the website within the district, Lee said.
"In the event that we see a marked increase in COVID-19 cases, we may reinstate masks as a district. Any changes will be communicated to you as we have done throughout the past 13 months," Lee said. "Finally, we will continue to update and ease our current COVID protocols as we move toward the end of this year. Our intent is to provide our community with an opportunity to attend graduation ceremonies, end of year class parties, and much more."