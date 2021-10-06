On Tuesday morning, faculty and students of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School celebrated the school's 63rd Founders Day with a prayer, breakfast and blessings.
In the Chapel of Sts. Peter and Paul, Bishop Joseph Strickland, Father Zachary Dominguez and Deacon Keith Fournier led the students in the original Prayer of Dedication, which was the original prayer conducted by Bishop Thomas K. Gorman years ago.
The event also consisted of a blessing of faculty, staff, students and campus grounds of extracurricular and learning spaces.
Bishop Gorman is one of Tyler’s oldest Catholic schools and was founded on Oct. 5, 1958, currently serving grades six to 12 with an enrollment of 220 students.
“It’s an opportunity to pause from studies and celebrate all that God has provided,” Bishop Thomas Gorman alumnus and English Department Head Dr. Gregory Stewart said.
In the previous year, the school's seniors have obtained a 100% acceptance to college and universities and 80% of scores of 3 and above for English Advancement Placement tests, which gives students college credit. Students also obtained $7 million in scholarships.
“The academic achievements are many ways in addition to our focus in Christ, it's what defines us and sets our school apart,” said Stewart.
For future and long term growth, Stewart said he's proud of what the school has accomplished in the past year and as yearly celebrations continue they will keep aiming for more.
“We’re in a period of growth, we have the capacity to dream and to imagine how to make things even better for an educational experience for our students. Having a birthday party for the school proves importance because that's what we do. We celebrate each other's accomplishments,” he said.
For more information of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School, visit bishopgorman.net.