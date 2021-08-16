Four-year-old Whitman gave his mom one last hug and started his coloring activity Monday morning as the new Tyler ISD Andy Woods Elementary pre-kindergarten student began his first day of school.
His mom Nicole Robbins said it was great to see her son start pre-K at the same school her daughter did a few years ago.
"Obviously, he's got those first-day jitters, but I know he'll do great," Robbins said.
Whitman got to meet his new teacher, Sydney Williams, who is in her sixth year of teaching pre-K. She had "all the wonderful feelings" as her students returned to her classroom.
"We're ready to start a new year after the unique year last year," Williams said. "(On the first day), we really get to know the kids and create those relationships."
Tyler ISD teachers and students of all ages return to their campuses on Monday with backpacks and back-to-school lessons in tow.
Parent Jennifer Roach dropped off three kids at Andy Woods — a first, second and fourth-grader. She said her kids were happy to be back to meet their teachers and see friends.
"It's a little sad because summer's over, but having a routine in school is good for the kids," Roach said. "They've been here for several years so this is a comfortable place. They've got their friends."
Andy Woods Elementary School Principal Georgeanna Jones said Monday morning was busy yet exciting but also rewarding. Teachers showed up at 7:15 a.m. in anticipation of the big day.
"One girl said, 'I finally get to hug people again,'" Jones said. "There's a lot of excitement for the new families that have moved in."
Jones said this year enrollment at the elementary campus is up, there are new staff members and two new assistant principals.
She added the school and PTA will be able to host events that they couldn't have due to COVID-19, such as parents walking kids into the building, the Run for the Woods 5K and reading week with volunteers.
For the first day, teachers and staff wore a red carnival-themed shirt saying, "Come One, Come All; See the Greatest Leaders of All" to help parents know who to ask for help.
Jones has been the principal at Andy Woods for seven years now, but every year she continues to love what she does.
"They all run together when you're having fun," she said with a smile.
At Hubbard Middle School, Principal Geoff Sherman said it's great to see the kids after the summer break. The cheerleaders stood in front of the campus entrance to cheer on their classmates.
"It's a great feeling, and definitely worth all the planning, we do in the summer. We want to make sure the first day is exciting as possible for our kiddos," Sherman said.
He noted the kids are pretty excited to get in the door, while some parents are a little tearful seeing their child head off to middle school.
"Every year is special. A new group (Hubbard) Huskies is a great opportunity and something we don't take for granted," he said.