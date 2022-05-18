All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler trustees on Sunday accepted the resignation of Head of School Mike Cobb after he served in the role for six years.
In a statement from the school, officials thanked Cobb for his service, passion for innovation and creative vision.
The board of trustees selected Kathy Wood as the interim head of school. She previously worked at All Saints for several years before leaving for administrative positions in New York, Michigan and Tennessee.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.