CONGRATULATIONS
… to Adam Light and Emily Light, both of Gilmer, for being awarded Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships. Adam will attend The University of Texas at Tyler and Emily will attend Texas A&M University.
… to Hali Deck, Emory, being awarded a Noel Foundation Scholarship and is attending Texas A&M University.
… to Gracen Elizabeth Collier, Mount Pleasant, for earning a degree from Wofford College.
… to Cheyenne Brown, Ben Wheeler, for receiving a Master of Business Administration from Harding University.
... to Andrew Culpepper, Tyler, and Jared Earnest, Hideaway, for being named to the University of Dallas Spring dean's list.
... to the following students for being initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, Nell Langford of Mount Enterprise at Texas Woman's University and Ian Hathaway of Tyler at The University of Mississippi.
... to Jessica Salinas, Tyler, for being initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, at The University of Texas at Arlington.
... to Gladewater student Alyssa Bynum for starting college early at Bard College at Simons Rock in Great Barrington, Mass., the nation's first early college.
… to Mason Hill, Brogan McCreery, Oliver Bisagno, Morgan Swink, all of Tyler, Isabella Cowart, Longview, Cierra Cinti and Emily Semanco, both of Flint, for making the fall dean’s list at Belmont University.
... to Savannah Hogg, of Tyler, for receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications from Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia, Ark.
… to Brenna Smith of Tyler and a freshman at Biola University, La Mirada, Calif., for being among 338 freshmen who received one the college's highest scholarships, the President's or Provost's scholarship, for the 2020/2021 academic year.
... to Angelo State University students for making the dean's list: Ricardo Benitez, Palestine, Karlea Duhon, Tyler, Katherine Fields, Longview, Jacob Neal, Palestine, Hunter Townsend, Alto, McCarson Youngblood, Pittsburg.
... to Susannah Searcy Abernath, Longview, Abigail Gene Galyea, Henderson, and Jackson Henry Stone, Tyler, for being named to the fall 2020 dean's honor roll at the University of Mississippi.
... to Parker Bramlet, Bullard, Andres Ibarguen Andrews, Athens, and Jacob Nea, Palestine, for graduating from Angelo State University.
... to Cydney Lee Dement, Jacksonville, Makana Isabel Morton, Kilgore, Hunter Ryan Fleming, Quitman, for making the dean's list at Southern Arkansas University.
... to Colton Scott Williams, Athens, Bret Mitchell Timm, Flint, Kaylee Breanne Fyffe, Gilmer, Glenna Vhae Langford, Gilmer, Kailey Breann Leuschner, Gilmer, Megan Christine Casper, Mineola, Darius Kristopher Trimble, Troup, and Andria Renee Blair, Winnsboro, for being named to the presidents list at southern Arkansas University.
... to the following students who received degrees during the 2020 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University.
Flint: Judith Flores
Lindale: Nickolis Grace
Tyler: Ladarrion Johnson, Marieliza Martinez, Sharon Raissi, Idodalia Ramos, Idodalia Ramos, Jake Rogers, Shawn Scott
Whitehouse: Katheryn Nipp
... to Cooper Kinnett, Flint, for being named to the dean’s honor roll, and Andrew Mackey, Tyler, for being named to the president's honor roll at Midwestern State University.
... Julia Lodi , Wills Point. for being named to the president's list at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.
... to Kaitlyn Sides, Frankston, for being named to South Plains College Fall 2020 President's List.
.... to Devin Andrews, Bullard, a Trine University student, for making the Dean's List
... to Kirby Glenn Shepherd, Jacksonville, for graduating from Southern Arkansas University.
... to William McBride, Palestine, and Jacob Rowland, Quitman, for being named to the dean's list at Eastern New Mexico University.
... to Kaitlin Norris and Eva Vega, both of Tyler, for being named to the dean's list at Centenary College.
... to Kristina Cawthon, Tyler, for earning a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Neb.
... to Andrew Jameson Mackey, Tyler, for graduating from Midwestern State University.
... to Joseph Cordova, Alivia Leary, Dymetria Lister, Mackenzie Rumpel and Riley Seidel, juniors from Pine Tree High School, for being chosen to attend the RYLA youth leadership camp, Rotary International, at Clements Scout Ranch, in Athens.
... to three Tyler Junior College students, Alejandro Alvarez, Tyler; Jeffrey Holtzclaw, Tyler; and Robert Hunt, Bullard, have been awarded $2,000 scholarships from the Clifford H. “Ted” Rees Jr. Scholarship Foundation, a charitable foundation of the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA).