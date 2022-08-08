stock art_police car at night with red siren

The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. 

William P. Cantrell, 46, of Whitehouse, was pronounced dead on scene by a Smith County Judge, according to Sgt. Jean Dark, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

A 17-year-old female from Whitehouse was also killed in the wreck. Her identity has not been released.

Both passengers were wearing seatbelts.

A DPS Safety trooper on scene said an 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed at a curve coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon. 

DPS said the driver went off the road, overcorrected and the vehicle rolled over. 

 
 

