The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for multiple felony warrants.
According to DPS, Bodrick Ryder, 36, fled highway patrol troopers in Gregg County during a traffic stop just before noon on Tuesday and then, around 6:15 p.m., fled Kilgore police when spotted at a convenience store near State Highway 42 and Farm-to-Market Road 1252.
Ryder, described as 6-foot-3 and weighing about 195 pounds, was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. He is believed to be headed to the Tyler area, and may be driving a 1999 Dodge Ram.
Members of the public are not to approach Ryder, DPS said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should dial 911.