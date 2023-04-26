One person was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Smith County on Tuesday.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 7:55 a.m. on State Highway 64 at the intersection of County Road 212, 2 miles east of Tyler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A garbage truck, driven by Thomas Graham, 47, of Tyler, with passengers Kevin Graham, 43, and Daniel Hiett, 54, both of Tyler, was stopped on County Road 212.
Frank Addison, 69, of Laneville, was driving west on Highway 64 as Graham attempted to turn west onto the highway but failed to yield to the right of way to Addison's vehicle, according to DPS preliminary investigation. The garbage truck then collided with Addison's SUV.
Addison was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Thomas and his two passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to DPS. Kevin Graham was transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, and Graham and Hiett were not injured.
The weather was clear, and road conditions were dry during the crash.