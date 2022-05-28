More than 100 vehicles — from antique and new cars to motorcycles and Jeeps — were showcased Saturday during the second annual Cross Brand Car and Bike Show at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church.
The event's goal is to unite the community, said Brack Bivens, arena director at the church.
“We have just been so thrilled and overwhelmed at the turnout and support and how good it has been for people in general," he said. "We feel like it’s accomplishing just what we set out to do, and that’s just joining people on what we call community."
Bivens said the event started from the community's love of vehicles of all types.
“A lot of us, especially my dad and I, we have antique cars, show cars, and (there are) a lot of car enthusiasts here at the church, so we looked for a different outreach towards people and we found out in our community, we have a lot of people with the same interest,” he said. “We try to have events where people can gather. We really believe we were not meant to do life alone.
"We try to put events together where we can visit and have community with one another without preaching to someone, just reaching them and being able to love on them and be community with them.”
The church also hosts rodeos with barrel racing and more that also have a mission of reaching people through a fun time and allowing them to be around each other.
Bivens said vehicles that were showcased Saturday as part of the friendly competition were everything from antiques to new cars.
“They had several different categories as well as the bikes. We separated them by the year models as well as cars, trucks, Jeeps and just separated them like that,” he said.
As the show took place, three judges went around and rated the vehicles based on certain requirements.