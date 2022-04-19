Multiple witnesses of a 2019 Lake Palestine boat crash that killed a 14-year-old Tyler boy testified Tuesday that the boat was moving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

The punishment phase in the trial of Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 34, of Tyler, began Tuesday in connection with the death of Roberto "Carlos" Bermejo, 14, on June 2, 2019.

Hampton pleaded guilty last week to manslaughter for striking and killing Bermejo with a boat on Lake Palestine. The teen was swimming at Lakeway Harbor on Lake Palestine when Hampton's bass boat crashed.

Hampton asked for a jury trial to determine his punishment in the sentencing phase.

