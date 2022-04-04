A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler mother and father accused of child endangerment after deputies say their children were found in poor physical shape inside a house filled with the smell of feces.

Katelynn Schengeli, 26, and her live-in boyfriend, Cory Evans, 27, were arrested in late December on four counts of child endangerment at a Rhones Quarter Road home.

They were both indicted on March 3 in the 241st District Court, according to online criminal records. Schengeli was booked into the Smith County Jail and released on bonds totaling $20,000. After deputies obtained warrants, Evans was arrested and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000, according to jail records.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.