A Tyler man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a 14-year-old boy by striking the child with a boat while at Lake Palestine in 2019.

Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 34, of Tyler, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of Roberto Carlos Bermejo Hernandez on June 2, 2019. He is also charged with accidental boating death.

Hampton entered his guilty plea in the 114th District Court, and then asked for a jury trial to determine his punishment in the sentencing phase.

