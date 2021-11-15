A Tyler man on Monday was sentenced to eight years probation for shooting toward people at an apartment complex in June.
Jhonathan Calvin Mitchell, 46, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to police, Mitchell at about 7 p.m. on June 11 shot at people at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Paluxy Drive in Tyler. No one was struck.
After pleading guilty Monday, Mitchell received eight years of deferred adjudication on each charge. The sentences will be served at the same time, according to jail records. This probation gives the person the opportunity to have the conviction removed from their criminal record.
Mitchell received 158 days jail credit, according to the online records.
In June, police said multiple people called to give suspect information and when officers arrived, they detained Mitchell, who appeared intoxicated.
Mitchell started shooting a pistol at several people who were in the apartment complex, police said. Investigators found multiple shell casings on the scene.
When jailed on June 11, Mitchell also facing charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and evading arrest, but he was not indicted on the charges.
According to Smith County records, Mitchell was arrested twice in 2019 on charges related to driving while intoxicated.