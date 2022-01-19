A 21-year-old Tyler man is facing an additional charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after a second child — a 5-month-old boy — died after a Thursday crash near Longview.
The baby was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview after the crash and was then flown to Dallas Children’s Hospital, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. In a statement Tuesday morning, Dark said the 5-month-old child had died.
Hayden Matthew Malone, 21, of Tyler, was arrested and booked into Gregg County Jail after being taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and medically cleared following the crash. He was initially charged with three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and one charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
On Wednesday morning, jail records showed he was being charged with four counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Bonds total $300,000 on the intoxication assault charges. Bonds had not been set Wednesday morning on the two charges of intoxication manslaughter.
Troopers responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the crash on Texas 149 near Lakeport. A preliminary investigation shows a car driven by Mercedes D. Cole, 24, of Longview was traveling south on Texas 149 preparing to turn left into the Dollar General store parking lot when it was struck by a car also traveling south driven by Malone.
A passenger in the car driven by Cole, a 2-year-old boy, was taken by helicopter to a Shreveport medical center and later pronounced dead, Dark reported.
Alan Jasso Cerna, 26, of Longview, also a passenger in Cole’s car, was taken to a Longview medical center in serious condition.
Two other children in Cole’s car — a 4-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy — also were injured and transported to medical centers. Dark said on Wednesday morning the 5-month-old boy had died.
A 7-year-old girl in Cole’s car was not transported.