A Tyler man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy last weekend near Hillside Park.
Juan Carlos Martinez, 18, was arrested Thursday and taken into custody for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant. Members of the Tyler Police Department SWAT Team and detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of E. Oakwood Street in Tyler.
After he was found at the residence, Martinez was questioned by detectives and booked into the Smith County Jail, where he remains on a $750,000 bond, police said.
According to Tyler police, the teen was shot around 9 p.m. last Sunday at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street. He was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police non-emergency number (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.