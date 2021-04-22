A Tyler father was arrested this week after his daughter with an intellectual disability had her feet amputated due to severe frostbite.
Glenn Caldwell, 45, was charged with injury to a child/disabled person by omission on Tuesday for accusations of not seeking medical attention for his 17-year-old daughter until nearly a week after she was frostbitten.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Child Protective Services made a report on March 2 with the the sheriff’s office regarding a possible child abuse case. Health care professionals with UT Health Tyler notified CPS of a 17-year-old girl with a disability who had been transported to the hospital for severe frostbite to both feet.
The sheriff's office contacted Caldwell on March 3 and investigators determined Caldwell noticed the condition of his daughter’s feet on Feb. 23 or 24. Police said Caldwell failed to seek medical attention for his daughter until March 1 after she suffered with extreme frostbite on both feet for at least five days.
She was diagnosed with severe frostbite, and both of her feet had to be amputated, the sheriff's office said. The victim was previously diagnosed with mental developmental delay and intellectual disability.
An arrest affidavit was presented to Judge Taylor Heaton of Smith County Court at Law #2, and Heaton issued a warrant for the arrest of Caldwell.
Caldwell was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he remains on a $250,000 bond.