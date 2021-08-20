A traffic stop early Wednesday morning led Palestine police to the discovery of approximately 59 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41 grams of suspected cocaine, 38 grams of suspected ecstasy and a small amount of marijuana, along with a shotgun and a rifle.
Demarcus Weaver, 39, of Elkhart and Chelsea Jones, 34, of Elkhart were arrested on multiple charges after Palestine police stopped a gray Dodge Durango at a Motel 6 on the 1100 block of E. Palestine Ave. The vehicle was found to match a description of a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that occurred earlier that night, police said.
During the stop, Jones was found to have been the one driving the vehicle during the hit and run. While speaking to the subjects, Officer Miguel Varnado observed apparent narcotics lying on the center console of the vehicle.
After the investigation Corporal Nathan Perkins and Officer Tim Green assisted in, Weaver and Jones were both transported to the Anderson County Jail where they were booked charges including two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, four grams to 200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group two, four grams to 200 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana under two ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The Officers involved did an outstanding job in recognizing this vehicle and being thorough in the investigation,” Palestine Police Department Chief Mark Harcrow said. “The work of these Officers lead to weapons and a substantial amount of drugs being removed from our streets.”
Additional charges are pending.