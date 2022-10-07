The Smith County Sheriff's Office is advising Chapel Hill residents to be aware of a string of mail thefts happening in the area.
The sheriff's office said it has received several reports of stolen mail between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Residents have reported seeing a dark-colored Chrysler 300 at their mailboxes, according to the sheriff's office.
"If you observe a vehicle matching this description stopping near mailboxes, please report it to the Smith County Sheriff's Office," the sheriff's office said. "Do not try to make contact with the occupants(s), however, if you can obtain a license plate number it would be helpful."
The Chrysler has minor but distinct damage to the passenger side front fender and the paint on the roof has distinct damage as well.
Any information would be greatly appreciated. Call the SCSO at (903) 566-6600.