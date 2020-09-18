The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a person police say shot at the driver of an 18-wheeler tanker truck early Friday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting victim was driving the 18-wheeler on Loop 323 near East Commerce Street while the suspect was driving a late model Ford F-250 in the adjacent lane after midnight.
Both vehicles turned left on to Old Henderson Highway and then left on to Highway 64. The vehicles then neared the intersection of Spur 248, and shots were fired from the F-250 toward the tanker truck, the sheriff's office said.
One of the shots shattered the driver's side mirror and fragments struck the victim, who had minor injuries. The driver of the F-250 fled the area after the shooting.
The suspect vehicle is described as a late model Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch, dark blue or black in color, with running boards and a brush guard. The rear bumper is possibly equipped with aftermarket lighting.
Those with information about this shooting should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-660.