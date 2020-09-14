The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store clerk at gunpoint early Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the store, located in the 8600 Block of Highway 64 East in Tyler, at 3 a.m. about an aggravated robbery report in which a man fled after allegedly robbing the clerk at gunpoint.
According to the sheriff's office, a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a medium build entered the store with a black semi-automatic pistol. The man then pointed the pistol at the clerk while demanding the money from the cash register.
He left the store wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved hoodie, a face mask covering his nose and mouth, and gray gloves. Police said he ran southwest behind the store adjacent to County Road 219.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen, the sheriff's office said.
Those with information regarding this incident should call the sheriff’s office at (903) 566-6600.