Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris and two constable deputies have been indicted for accusations of stealing cash, ammunition and other items while serving an eviction notice.

Traylor-Harris, former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks and Pct. 1 Sgt. Derrick Holman were arrested in November on charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression and property theft. All three bonded out of jail soon after their arrests.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman confirmed on Friday afternoon Traylor-Harris, Banks and Holman were indicted on charges of theft by public servant and official oppression Thursday.

