Amid facing a lawsuit seeking to remove him from office, a judge denied Smith County Pct. 1 Curtis Traylor-Harris' request to reduce his $1 million bond that is keeping him in the Gregg County Jail.
On Tuesday, 241st District Judge Jack Skeen Jr. denied Traylor-Harris' request after a brief hearing. The constable, accused of theft and abusing his power, has been jailed since May 13 due to several bond violations. He is currently in the Gregg County Jail.
Online court records show Lester Melontree filed a petition in the 114th District Court seeking to remove Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler, from elected office on Friday. The Texas Government Code states this petition is one of two ways that an elected official can be removed from their role, while the other method requires the official to be criminally convicted.
