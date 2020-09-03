The Smith County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who barricaded himself in a Tyler residence Thursday as Roberto Lugo.
Lugo, 26, of Tyler, was taken into custody after a SWAT team entered the residence in the 2800 block of Van Street and removed him from the house just before 12:30 p.m, Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said.
Lugo had multiple outstanding warrants, including burglary, Christian said. No one was injured.
He previously would not leave the residence after running from officers when he was being detained. The man then ran into the house and barricaded himself.
The residence is not his home. The homeowners were not harmed and left the home safely.
Lugo has a lengthy arrest record. He most recently arrested for burglary of a building and property theft between $2,500 and $30,000 on Dec. 3, 2019, according to Smith County Jail records.
Law enforcement worked to establish communication with Lugo to get him out of the house, Christian said. Officers were seen with tactical equipment while attempting to remove Lugo.
Christian said law enforcement used a robot with a camera before bringing in the SWAT team into the house.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the department's officers assisted the sheriff's office.