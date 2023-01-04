An East Texas family received the justice they were awaiting for more than a year on Tuesday.
Livye Lewis, 19, was killed by her boyfriend Matthew Edgar in Sabine County in October 2020.
Edgar was convicted of murdering her in January 2022, but he had skipped out on the third day of his trial and was missing until he was found Dec. 29 on a back porch of a local home.
In his absence, Edgar was sentenced to 99 years in prison. On Thursday, a judge officially issued his sentence with no chance of getting probation.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.