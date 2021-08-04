An FBI agent exposed himself multiple times to underaged girls in Tyler, Florida and Louisiana and text messages show him detailing his attraction to teenage girls, police documents show.
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, Louisiana, who was already accused of numerous sexual misconduct charges in Louisiana, was recently charged with indecent exposure in Smith County.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said on July 1 a warrant out of Smith County was served on Harris for indecent exposure, which is a third-degree felony. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District in Smith County signed the warrant.
Harris, who was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office, was arrested on June 24 after a complaint accusing Harris of sexual wrongdoing involving multiple victims, both adults and children, across Louisiana dating back to 2016, the Louisiana State Police said.
According to the arrest affidavit regarding Harris’ Smith County charge, a complaint was received on Feb. 4 this year regarding two potential child victims.
The affidavit states Harris exposed himself to underage girls at a pool more than once. When confronted about one of the incidents, Harris apologized and blamed exposing himself on being drunk.
According to the investigation, police learned Harris exposed his genitals to the 13-year-old victim on past occasions, both at a Tyler residence and Harris' home in Louisiana, the affidavit stated.
Police interviews showed there was another child victim, who was 14 years old at the time, that Harris is accused of exposing himself to, the affidavit read. The second victim told police that Harris exposed himself multiple times and touched the other girl inappropriately, according to the document.
Text messages between Harris and another person showed he had a desire to be nude in front of people and in public places. Other messages also discuss Harris' "apparent attraction to teenage girls in explicit detail," according to the affidavit.
One text from the other person in Harris' conversation states he was "gawking and drooling over a 14-year-old kid at the beach," the document stated.
Harris was originally issued arrest warrants out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes in Louisiana.
In Ascension Parish, he was booked into that local jail on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under age 13.
According to Louisiana State Police, Harris also has outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity and witness intimidation.
Investigators have asked anyone with information about Harris or his potential victims to use the Louisiana State Police online reporting system. The online platform, which is anonymous, can be found by visiting LSP.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link or going to psweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm.