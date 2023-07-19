CHAPEL HILL — Officials in Montgomery County have released the name of a Chapel Hill ISD teacher who is accused of child pornography promotion.
Fabrizio Olague, an elementary teacher at Chapel Hill ISD, was arrested Monday for his involvement in the promotion of child pornography, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office. The arrest was a joint effort between local law enforcement and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force. He was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to Chapel Hill ISD.
The arrest came following a two-month investigation conducted by a Montgomery County Pct. 1 detective. Olague was charged with five counts of promotion of child pornography, according to Chapel Hill ISD.
Olague was discovered to be responsible for the transmission of explicit material involving minors, according to the constable’s office. The investigation not only identified Olague as the alleged perpetrator, but also revealed his occupation as an elementary school teacher with the Chapel Hill ISD, the constable’s office said. He served as a dyslexia interventionist, providing support and education to students ranging from kindergarten to third grade, according to the constable’s office.
“At this time, we do not have evidence to support Mr. Olague victimized any of the students he taught,” the constable’s office said.
“Upon obtaining substantial evidence, a search warrant was executed at Mr. Olague’s residence with the collaborative efforts of Montgomery County Pct. 1, Montgomery County Pct. 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office,” the constable’s office said. “Further investigation determined Mr. Olague was attending a teacher’s conference in Plano, Texas, at the time of the warrant’s execution. Acting swiftly, Texas DPS located and apprehended the suspect at the conference, ensuring he would face justice for his alleged crimes.”
Olague was taken into custody and taken to the local county jail to await legal proceedings.
Chapel Hill ISD said in a statement earlier this week that the district takes these type of allegations very seriously.
“Our highest priority is the safety and welfare of our students,” said Martin Ibarra, CHISD’s Board of Trustees president. “We take these allegations very seriously, and we’re fully cooperating with authorities.”
The district also said preliminary investigation indicated the district has no reason to believe the accusations happened on school property.
“The diligent work of law enforcement agencies involved in this case serves as a testament to their commitment to protecting the community and safeguarding the well-being of children,” the constable’s office said in a statement.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and ICAC Task Force continue to collaborate in order to gather additional evidence and ensure a thorough investigation.
It is anticipated Olague will face numerous charges related to the promotion of child pornography.
As this case progresses, the community remains encouraged to report any suspicious activities or concerns related to child exploitation to the appropriate authorities, allowing for prompt action and the protection of the most vulnerable citizens.