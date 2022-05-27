A man was arrested for murder this week after law enforcement found a dead body at a home in Henderson County.
Steven Clowdus, 42, is in the Henderson County Jail facing charges of murder and tampering with a corpse after investigators discovered a victim's body in a hand-dug grave in Seven Points, according to a press release from Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Hillhouse said on Thursday, the sheriff's office received information about a missing person's case it had been working since May 15. The person had been missing since May 11, he said.
A tip led investigators to the location of the missing person's truck, which was at a home off Highway 85 outside of Seven Points, Hillhouse said.
The truck had been cut into several pieces, he said. Investigators collected evidence at this location and presented Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee with an affidavit for a search warrant for a residence and property off of Green Tree Acres Road and an arrest warrant for Clowdus for tampering with physical evidence. McKee issued both warrants and preset bail for Clowdus at $500,000.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team secured the residence and property to be searched on Green Tree Acres Road.
Investigators began a search of the property and were assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.
While searching the property, investigators received information in reference to Clowdus’s location. Deputies along with the tactical team responded to the reported area. Deputies then located Clowdus driving a vehicle and he was stopped and arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant without incident. Clowdus was transported to the Henderson County Jail.
While searching the property investigators were able to uncover a hand-dug grave that contained an unidentified body.
Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Kevin Pollock arrived at the scene to conduct an inquest and ordered the body to be taken to American Forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.
This is an active investigation at this time and more information will be released as the investigation develops.