A Van Zandt County man has been jailed in the shooting of his neighbor in the Ben Wheeler area.
Shane David Baronet remained Wednesday in the Van Zandt County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $150,000.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said deputies on Monday responded to a shooting on County Road 4814 and were told a male victim had been shot by a neighbor.
Police identified the shooter as Baronet.
The victim, whose condition was described as extremely critical, was flown by helicopter to a Tyler hospital, the sheriff's office said.
“Monday was a busy day with two major crimes in Van Zandt County. I would like to commend all of my staff for handling both of these incidents with professionalism and without delay," Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said.
The office was also involved Monday in a reported carjacking that turned into a police chase that ended in Dallas.