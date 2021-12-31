A man accused of having fentanyl-laced oxycontin pills was arrested east of Grand Saline Wednesday.
A Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office undercover narcotics detective arrested Steven Dayne Myatt after the sheriff's office received information that Myatt would be traveling into Van Zandt County with these pills.
The detective, along with a marked patrol unit, stopped the vehicle on a traffic violation and police said during the search deputies found the pills and arrested Myatt.
"I am serious about doing everything we can to get the drugs out of our county. Our narcotics detective is doing an awesome job and I appreciate his hard work and focused intensity. This is only the beginning," Sheriff Steve Hendrix said.
Myatt is being held in the Van Zandt County Jail for a controlled substance possession charge on a $20,000 bond. The pills will be sent for testing to confirm the presence of fentanyl.