An FBI agent based out of Louisiana, who is accused of numerous sexual misconduct charges including crimes against children, is now facing an allegation out of Smith County.
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, LA, was arrested on June 24 after the United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General received a complaint accusing Harris of sexual wrongdoing involving multiple victims, both adults and children, across Louisiana.
The allegations include incidents involving adult and children victims dating back to 2016. While under investigation, Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office, according to the Louisiana State Police.
On Thursday afternoon, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said a warrant out of Smith County was served on Harris in Louisiana for indecent exposure, which is a third-degree felony. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District in Smith County signed the warrant.
Harris was originally issued arrest warrants out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans parishes in Louisiana.
In Ascension Parish, he was booked into that local jail on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under age 13.
Once released from Ascension Parish Jail, Harris will be booked on outstanding warrants in Orleans Parish for sexual Battery and attempted third-degree rape and warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity and witness intimidation.
The Louisiana State Police said the investigation is ongoing and FBI representatives offered their full cooperation and assistance in the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Harris or his potential victims to use the Louisiana State Police online reporting system. The online platform, which is anonymous, can be founded by visiting LSP.org and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link or going to psweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm.