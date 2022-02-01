One of Tyler’s longest continuously operating businesses was recently broken into and robbed, but that has not shaken the owners’ love of the community.
Village Bakery reported Monday on its Facebook page that it had been broken into the previous night at its historical location at 111 E. Eighth Street in Bergfeld Center.
No one was hurt in the burglary, the business reported, but money and other items were taken.
“The sad part of this is that my husband and I would do or give to anyone that asks and needs help,” the post said. “We hope this post gets around and the person who did this to us, stole material things and money- but they did not steal our sense of security! We love the community we live in- and nothing will change that.”
Village Bakery opened in October 1948 in Bergfeld Center, the first suburban shopping center in Tyler.