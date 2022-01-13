A Kilgore man was jailed after a crash late Wednesday east of Tyler killed a 22-year-old Overton man and injured three other people.
Jace D. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Texas 31 about 13 miles east of Tyler, according to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Gary L. Nichols, 40, was booked into Smith County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and a Rusk County warrant of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. Bond on the intoxication manslaughter charge was set at $25,000.
Troopers responded at about 11:45 p.m. to the crash. A preliminary report shows a vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Ashley L. Wilson of Overton, was disabled in the eastbound lane of Texas 31, according to Dark. Two passengers had gotten out of the vehicle and were trying to move it while a female passenger remained inside.
A second vehicle, driven by Nichols, was headed eastbound on Texas 31 and struck the disabled vehicle, according to DPS.
Wilson was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in critical condition, Dark said. Passenger 23-year-old Hayley Wilson of Overton was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler in critical condition. Passenger Devin C. Hardee, 24, of Overton was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition. Taylor was also a passenger in Ashley Wilson’s vehicle.