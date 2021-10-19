A Smith County jury found a former East Texas nurse guilty of capital murder in connection with the deaths of four patients at a Tyler hospital.
The jury in the capital murder trial of William George Davis, 37, of Hallsville, deliberated for about an hour Tuesday after roughly two weeks of hearing witness testimony and evidence.
Davis was found guilty of injecting air into patients’ arterial systems while he was a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, causing their deaths, according to 2018 and 2021 indictments. He is accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.
After about two hours of closing statements Tuesday, the jury of 12 Smith County residents left the 114th District Court just before noon to review the evidence and reach a verdict. They returned with a verdict around 1 p.m.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson Tuesday morning read the charge against Davis and gave instructions to the jury. He told the jurors they have three options for a verdict: a finding of not guilty, guilty of capital murder or guilty of the lesser charge of murder.
Davis' trial began on Sept. 28 and the prosecution presented evidence for 11 days while the defense put on four witnesses over two days.
Davis told Jackson on Monday that he did not want to take the stand.
The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in the case. The punishment phase, where jurors will hear further witness testimony, will begin Wednesday morning.
Those convicted of capital murder face either life in prison without parole or the death penalty.