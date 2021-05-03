A 35-year-old man was charged with murder Monday afternoon after police say he shot another in the head in Jacksonville.
Christopher M. Blackwell, of Jacksonville, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Mathew W. Nock, 33, of Jacksonville, according to police.
Jacksonville police officers and fire departments were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of Myrtle Drive in Jacksonville after noon. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Nock, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Nock was taken to UT Health in Jacksonville and later flown to UT Health in Tyler, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Witnesses described a verbal confrontation between Blackwell and Nock before the shooting, police said.
After his arrest, Blackwell was transported to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacksonville police investigators and the Texas Rangers continue to investigate the shooting.