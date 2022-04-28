An East Texas man is dead after police say he broke into a Canton home and was shot by the homeowner.
Erik J. Hicks, 51, of Grand Saline, was shot multiple times by a homeowner after he "unlawfully forced entry" into the home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Canton Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting shortly after midnight Saturday where they found Hicks with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and died a short time later, police said.
Police said after Hicks entered the home, he went into the living area and confronted the homeowner as he was armed with a handgun.
When the homeowner heard Hicks break into the home, he got his own handgun. When Hicks was inside the home, homeowner shot him multiple times, according to police.
The homeowner has not been charged.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be referred to the Van Zandt County Grand Jury for review.
Hicks’ body was transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy.